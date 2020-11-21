Menu
John Brennan
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1944
DIED
November 15, 2020
John Brennan's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .

Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
My Condolences to the Family. Being from Chelsea, he and his Brother are Both great guys from way back in time. John R.I.P.
Al Mazin
Friend
November 20, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. So many memories, Butch helped a lot of people. Nothing could replace the meetings in the Mayors Office
My condolences to the family.
Joe Lynch
Friend
November 20, 2020