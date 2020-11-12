Menu
John L. Brooks
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
us steel
John L. Brooks

Age 92, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, formerly of Carrick and Crafton. Husband of the late Mary D. (Hreczuch) Brooks. Father of Dennis "D.J." Brooks (Tamara Folger). Grandfather of Jason Brooks (Nomin Tserennadmid). Preceded in death by 8 Brothers and Sisters. Brother-in-law of Elsie Stargensky and Gloria Brooks. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was a World War II Navy Veteran. He retired after 46 years as a US Steel worker. He volunteered at the Carrick Library and the Veterans Hospital. He also read books for the blind. Visitations Sunday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 AM.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Nov
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Wendelin Church
2728 Custer Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
