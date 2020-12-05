Menu
John Brown
1969 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1969
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
United States Navy
John Brown's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Funeral Home website.

Published by Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Parkway, Chapel Hill, Tennessee 37034
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Middleview Cemetery
Nashville Hwy, Lewisburg, Tennessee 37091
Lawrence Funeral Home
