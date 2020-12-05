Menu
John Buelow
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1933
DIED
November 16, 2020
John Buelow's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Funeral Home website.

Published by Valley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI 54911
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
the visitation will be live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/938408146238680/videos/765659140651956/
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Home
Corrine - my heart goes out to you. This has been a rough year for every one, however you have now lost two special people. I pray for strength and peace for you. Please know that I care and your losses are not unnoticed by me. May God give you peace.
Lydia Vorpahl
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020