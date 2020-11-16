John Burrell's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, September 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport in Newburyport, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport website.