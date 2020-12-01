Menu
John Byers
1948 - 2020
December 23, 1948
November 24, 2020
Army
Greenwood Cemetery
John Byers's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by The N. F. Chance Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by The N. F. Chance Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
N.F. Chance Funeral Home
December 1, 2020