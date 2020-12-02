Menu
John Calcagno
1924 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1924
DIED
September 22, 2020
John Calcagno's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Braintree Chapel
516 Washington Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Homes
