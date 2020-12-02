John Callahan's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castle Hill Funeral Home in Calumet City, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Castle Hill Funeral Home website.
Published by Castle Hill Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.