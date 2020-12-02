Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Callahan
1966 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1966
DIED
November 29, 2020
John Callahan's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castle Hill Funeral Home in Calumet City, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Castle Hill Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Castle Hill Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248-155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248-155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409
Funeral services provided by:
Castle Hill Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy (Liesenfelt) McCarthy
Friend
December 2, 2020