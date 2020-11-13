Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Cannizzaro
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1925
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
John Cannizzaro's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpino Funeral Home Inc in Southbury, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpino Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carpino Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 10:30a.m.
Carpino Funeral Home
750 Main St. South, Southbury, Connecticut 06488
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
CT State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane, Middletown, Connecticut 06457
Funeral services provided by:
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.