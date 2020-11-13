John Cannizzaro's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpino Funeral Home Inc in Southbury, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpino Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Carpino Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.