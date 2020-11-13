John Carney's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home in New Lexington, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home website.
Published by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.