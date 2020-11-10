Menu
John Carr
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1950
DIED
October 2, 2020
John Carr's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, October 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wolfe Memorial, Inc. website.

Published by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Hills Westinghouse Lodge
700 Barclay Avenue, Forest Hills, Pennsylvania 15221
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood
120 E. Swissvale Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218
Funeral services provided by:
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
