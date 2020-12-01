Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Chunka
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
John Chunka's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home in Kearny, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.