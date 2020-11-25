Menu
John Clouse
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Roman Catholic
United States Navy
VFW
John Clouse's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Geibel Funeral Home website.

Published by Geibel Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church
210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Geibel Funeral Home
