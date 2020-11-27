Menu
John Cole
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1937
DIED
November 21, 2020
John Cole's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown in Morgantown, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown website.

Published by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143
Funeral services provided by:
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
