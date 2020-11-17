Menu
John Conley
1970 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1970
DIED
November 6, 2020
John Conley's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
2100 Aberdeen Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206
Nov
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
2100 Aberdeen Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
