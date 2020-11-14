Menu
John Connolly
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1928
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
John Connolly's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy in Quincy, MA .

Published by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
227 Sea St, Quincy, Massachusetts 02169
Funeral services provided by:
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
