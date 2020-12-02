Menu
John Corrao
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
John Corrao's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home website.

Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
We have been John's neighbor for 10 years, he was a kind man who we enjoyed chatting with when he was out on his front porch. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be missed. Eric ,Laura and Ej Mester
Laura Mester
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
MaryAnn I was shocked to hear of Johns passing. We went 2 school together and he was a great guy. My deepest sympathy come your way. Regards,
Lynne Perry Lang
Lynne Lang
Friend
November 25, 2020
Veronica i went to school with you i am so sorry to hear on the passing of your father. Prayers to you and your family during this difficult holiday season.
Leslie Trunck(Martin)
Classmate
November 23, 2020
Stephanie Karfelt
November 22, 2020