Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Coscia
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1927
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
John Coscia's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home in Rosedale, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Nov
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Funeral services provided by:
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.