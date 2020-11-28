Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Coston
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1952
DIED
November 26, 2020
John Coston's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc in Rayville, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Beach Cemetery
Beach Road, Rayville, Louisiana 71269
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.