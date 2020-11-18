Menu
John Coulter
1964 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1964
DIED
November 13, 2020
John Coulter's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Newhard Funeral Home - Westville in Westville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Newhard Funeral Home - Westville website.

Published by Newhard Funeral Home - Westville on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
10:45a.m.
Westville Cemetery
Westville, Westville, Indiana 46391
Funeral services provided by:
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
