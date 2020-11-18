John Coulter's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Newhard Funeral Home - Westville in Westville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Newhard Funeral Home - Westville website.
Published by Newhard Funeral Home - Westville on Nov. 18, 2020.
