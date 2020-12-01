Menu
John Craigmiles
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1947
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United Methodist Church
John Craigmiles's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St, Portsmouth, OH 45662
Nov
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St, Portsmouth, OH 45662
