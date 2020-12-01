Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Curley
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1923
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
John Curley's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMaster Funeral Home in Braintree, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMaster Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McMaster Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St, Braintree, MA 02184
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Church of St. Clare Braintree
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Church of St. Clare
1244 Liberty St., Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Funeral services provided by:
McMaster Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Jack was an amazing man & I am so blessed with the memories we have. His friends at VPG will truly miss him.
Kayla Fletcher
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jack was an amazing man & I am so blessed with the memories we have. His friends at VPG will miss him.
Kayla
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sad to hear of Jack's passing. We all loved him at VPG and he was one of my favorites. May his family find many memories to remember this remarkable man by.
Kim Blackley
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sorry to learn of Jack’s passing .. my deepest condolences to the Curley Family. I have known Jack over 40 yrs always available to help.. a very caring person & a true Gentleman. RIP my Friend.
Ed O&#8217;Leary
November 23, 2020
Mr. Curley,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during WW II and for being a member of the Greatest Generation. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey
November 23, 2020
Joanna Johnson
November 23, 2020
Jack Curley was a kind and gentle man who loved his friends and family. He was the quintessential Lions Club of Quincy member who was always ready to help his fellow humans. We are fortunate to have known and been touched by Jack Curley.
Ernie Falbo
Friend
November 23, 2020