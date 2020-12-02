Menu
John Curry
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1945
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
John Curry's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Inman Funeral Home in Tabor City, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel
300 East 5th, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel
300 East 5th, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Funeral services provided by:
Inman Funeral Home
