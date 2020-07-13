John R. Dale, Jr., age 91, Sergeant Major, U.S. Army, Ret., of Monroeville, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He served proudly for 30 years in the U.S. Army. He was the beloved husband of Maria Dale. He was a loving father, grandfather of 26, great-grandfather of 29, especially baby Julianne Hagen and Revy McBride brought him joy as a great-grandfather. There will be a Memorial Service at a future date. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity
in John's name.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.