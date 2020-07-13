Menu
John R. Dale Jr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1929
DIED
July 11, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
John R. Dale, Jr., age 91, Sergeant Major, U.S. Army, Ret., of Monroeville, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He served proudly for 30 years in the U.S. Army. He was the beloved husband of Maria Dale. He was a loving father, grandfather of 26, great-grandfather of 29, especially baby Julianne Hagen and Revy McBride brought him joy as a great-grandfather. There will be a Memorial Service at a future date. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in John's name.
