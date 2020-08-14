John Leslie Daniel, Jr., 75, of Excelsior Springs, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
John was born on April 6, 1945, in Gentryville, the son of John Leslie and Elizabeth Claudine (Miller) Daniel, Sr. He was united in marriage to Carol "Susan" Love of Richmond on June 18, 1983 she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: son, Nathan Daniel of the home; three daughters: Tanya (Jason) Fleming of Platte City, Anita (Jim) Peek, and Sandra (John) Howard; two sister, Janet Shackelford of St. Joseph and Linda Bentley of Stanberry; five grandchildren: Addison and Ryder Fleming, Kyann Peek, Crystal Robinson, and Kyle Howard; and great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was reared and educated in the Pattonsburg and McFall areas. He graduated from the Pattonsburg High School in 1963. John worked for 39 years at Ford Motor Company and retired in 2007. He was a member of the United Auto Worker's Local Union #249. John enjoyed pitching horseshoes and going coon hunting with his son. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and grandfather. He also enjoyed giving his mother-in-law a hard time and she loved him very much.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M., with services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.
Published by Legacy Remembers from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.