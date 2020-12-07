Menu
John Dauscher
1964 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1964
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
St. Joseph Church
John Dauscher's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maloney Funeral Home in Winsted, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maloney Funeral Home website.

Published by Maloney Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Maloney Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Walnut St., Winsted, Connecticut 06098
Funeral services provided by:
Maloney Funeral Home
