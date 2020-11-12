Menu
John Davis
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1956
DIED
November 7, 2020
John Davis's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin in Dublin, IN .

Published by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
102 N. 19th Street, New Castle, Indiana 47362
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
102 N. 19th Street, New Castle, Indiana 47362
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
