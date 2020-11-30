Menu
John Dessino
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1942
DIED
November 25, 2020
John Dessino's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by John J. Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home website.

Published by John J. Bryers Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Catherine of Siena RC Church
321 Witmer Road, Horsham, Pennsylvania
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Catherine of Siena RC Church
321 Witmer Road, Horsham, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I never met John, but am a good friend of Jim McNerny who has always spoken highly of him, My wife and I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to your family. I am sure he will be missed by all of you.
James and Marylou MacMillan
Friend
November 29, 2020
a loved one
November 28, 2020