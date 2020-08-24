Of Delmont, age 73, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.
John was born on June 19, 1947 in Braddock, son of the late John Thomas Dovec and Josephine (Bruzak) Dovec. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Barbara "Bobbie Jo" Dovec and his wife, Doris Jean (Stouffer) Dovec.
John is survived by his daughter Jodie Ann (Dave) Schade, his 3 grandchildren Neilah, Megan and Vienna and his former wife Sharon (Lusebrink) Dovec.
John was a 1965 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a Vietnam era Navy veteran, serving on the USS Wasp, a CVS-18. After his Navy service, John worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh until the plant shutdown in the mid 1980's. He was then hired by the PA Liquor Control Board from where he retired.
John enjoyed cooking, leather crafting and woodworking. He also had a keen interest in space exploration which stemmed from his service aboard the USS Wasp and their retrievals of Gemini manned space capsules.
Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 4-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 7:30pm.
John will be laid to rest privately with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pgh. 15212 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.