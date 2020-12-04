John Elliott's passing at the age of 43 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Assurance Cremation Society in Kansas City, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Assurance Cremation Society website.
Published by Assurance Cremation Society on Dec. 4, 2020.
