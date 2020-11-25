Menu
John Evans
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1950
DIED
November 23, 2020
John Evans's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kennedale, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery website.

Published by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Emerald Hills Funeral Home
500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale, Texas 76060
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Emerald Hills Funeral Home
500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale, Texas 76060
Funeral services provided by:
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
