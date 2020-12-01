Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Faber
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1945
DIED
November 25, 2020
John Faber's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
37932 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio 44094
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
37932 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio 44094
Funeral services provided by:
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.