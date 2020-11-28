Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Farkas
1985 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1985
DIED
November 24, 2020
John Farkas's passing at the age of 35 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Clarks Summit, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Peter's Cathedral
315 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jim Gower
Friend
November 28, 2020