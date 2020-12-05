Menu
John Farrington
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1943
DIED
February 26, 2020
John Farrington's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. in South Lawrence, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Diaz-Healy Funeral Home
107 South Broadway, South Lawrence, Massachusetts 01843
Mar
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Diaz-Healy Funeral Home
107 South Broadway, South Lawrence, Massachusetts 01843
Mar
14
Interment
12:00p.m.
Wildwood Cemetery
233 Middlesex Avenue, Wilmington, Massachusetts 01887
Funeral services provided by:
Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc.
