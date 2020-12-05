John Farrington's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. in South Lawrence, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
