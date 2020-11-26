John Fiedler's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd in Jersey Shore, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd website.
Published by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.