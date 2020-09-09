John William "Bill" Frink, Sr. passed away August 30, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn; his son, Jay (Jennifer); and three dearly loved grandchildren. Born in Bloomington, Illinois in 1934, Bill earned a BS in chemistry with honors in 1956 from Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, Illinois, and an MS in physical chemistry in 1958 from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Detrick, Maryland from 1958-60 in their biological research laboratories. He began his career at Allied Chemical in Buffalo, NY, where he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn. Bill and Carolyn spent many happy years in Buffalo raising their son and eventually settled in Pittsburgh in 1993. Bill continued his career as a research specialist and project manager in Pittsburgh with Bayer until retirement in 1999. Bill's love of music from jazz to opera was well known and he volunteered generously for several local organizations. Bill will be remembered for an always-affectionate and sometimes dry sense of humor, as well as the unconditional love he gave to his family and friends. He was a lifelong White Sox fan because they played 10 miles closer to his boyhood home than the Cubs. Mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Winifred Church, 550 Sleepy Hollow Rd., on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 AM. The family requests attendees to observe all Covid-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AHN Hospice at AHN.org.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.