John E. Gamble Jr. age 59, of Farmington, Utah passed away unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on September 17, 2020. He was the son of John E Gamble Sr. (deceased) and Carolyn Shirley Holton. He is survived by his wife Joyce A May, son Nathaniel Ellis Gamble, and daughter Jenna Marie Gamble. Sister Lynn Gamble, brother-in-law Alan Fitzsimmons. Nephew Jake Alan Fitzsimmons spouse Rachel Hagen great-niece Allie Marie and great-nephew Beau James. Niece Erin Fitizimmons spouse Aaron Oberlitner great-niece Jaycie Lynn. Brother-in-laws Charles H. May spouse Paula Burnett, niece Olivia May and William B. May spouse Grace Bommartio nieces Claudia and Amelia. Sister-in-law Cassadra May and niece Nicole May and spouse Robert Paige great nephews and nieces Devin, Adrian, Rylan. Niece Stephanie Horman and Michael Mueller.



John was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, April 13, 1961. He worked in construction, as commercial photographer, and as a presentation specialist. He will always be remembered for his grace on the ski slopes, the joy he found in sailing, his dry sense of humor, love of art, obtaining a black belt in the mixed martial art of Kajukenbo, wonderful story telling capabilities, a diverse taste in music – rocker at heart, teaching him-self to play the guitar at what age we won't say, and his great-bad dad jokes. He was a forever romantic, preferring a romance movie on the Hallmark channel to an action movie any day.



Those that know us well might worry a little about our nutrition since they know he was the master of the kitchen. He could whip up a great meal in nothing flat with odds and ends that he found in the kitchen. There wasn't a food channel he didn't know and a style of cooking he didn't experiment with unless it involved coconut. When ever we were grilling or smoking something every one knew that it was coming from the Gamble's house and were curious what we were cooking up this time. Frequently for dinner we would have what the family would refer to as "Johnny Burgers". Thank goodness he has taught his children well since none has wisdom and talent in the kitchen have seemed to have rubbed off onto his wife. Always the preverbal car guy, he delighted in watching Top Gear – BBK version, as well has Jay Leno's Garage with of all of the old cars that he loved. He could guess the type of car exactly from the sound of the engine before seeing it.



He had a huge heart wanting the best for everyone in life. He has friends all across the country from Washington state to Florida. Our hearts are heavy with sadness and words can't begin to express how profoundly he will be missed. We would like to thank all of our wonderful friends, family, and colleagues who have reached out to provide support, and prayers, as we begin to search for comfort, peace and the strength to heal.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Russon Mortuary, 1971 N. Main Street, Farmington, Utah.

Please note that COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.