John Gash
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
U.S. Navy
John Gash's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gash Memorial Chapel in Lawrenceburg, KY .

Published by Gash Memorial Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fox Creek Cemetery
, Fox Creek, Kentucky
Funeral services provided by:
Gash Memorial Chapel
