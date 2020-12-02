Menu
John Gentry
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1924
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Navy
Okinawa
Wounded Warrior Project
John Gentry's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Russell Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Russell Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Moncks Corner First Baptist Church
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner
Main St, Moncks Corner, South Carolina
Dec
2
Interment
St. Johns Baptist Church
, Pinopolis, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Blessings and condolences to all of the family. My thoughts are with you .
Lori Edgar
Friend
December 1, 2020