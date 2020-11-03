Age 89, of Upper St. Clair, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children and grandchildren. John was born in Pittsburgh and very proud of his Lebanese Heritage. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and served his Anesthesia Residency at St. Francis Hospital of Pittsburgh. John spent his entire professional career as a practicing Anesthesiologist at South Side Hospital of Pittsburgh. At John's request, there will be no visitation. A private entombment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.