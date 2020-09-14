John Luis Glidden, 90, passed away September 7, 2020 at the George E Wahlen Veterans Home. He was born June 13, 1930 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Don Luis and Ruth Marden Glidden. He married Norma Lucille Black on April 5, 1951 in Roy, Utah, together they had 5 children. They later divorced. He married Bensay Sumahey on February 16, 1989 in Baguio City, Philippines, together they had 2 children, she preceded him in death. After Bensay's death, their children Kathleen and Janel were raised by Ruth Glidden Barton and Greg Barton.







John joined the Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a master marksman winning #1 first place in the USAF with an M-1 at 1000yrds. He also did alert facility management and supply, retiring from the Air Force after 21 years of service.







John graduated in Hotel Management in South Carolina and attended Radio and TV Broadcasting School. He was a master of ceremonies while in the military. John played drums, bass and occasionally sang with a number of famous groups including Muddy Waters, the Ink Spots, Hank Thompson, Red Sovine, Curtis Potter, and his own band, The Saints, who appeared with the US Airforce Band. In the mid-sixties, John starred in the popular Newfoundland TV show "Uncle John's Birthday House". It was a family affair. His son, Reed, co-starred and his then-wife, Norma, wrote and produced the show. John owned a series of businesses, including John's Oil and Auto Body, and several restaurants. He also worked in Real Estate, as a fireman, and played college football at Weber State Collage in Ogden, Utah.







John is survived by the mother of his five oldest children, Norma Lucille Black, his children Reed Luis (Liza Braude) Glidden, Ruth Glidden (Greg) Barton, Mark David (Evelyn Dudey) Glidden, Gary Wayne Glidden, Roy Lee Glidden, Kathleen Glidden (D.J.) Durant, Janel Glidden (Veni) Tonga; 9 grandchildren with one on the way; 3 great-grandchildren; his nephew Tommy Glidden and niece Karen Glidden. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bensay and siblings Stella, True and David.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.