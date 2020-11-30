Menu
John Goetz
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1934
DIED
November 28, 2020
John Goetz's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .

Published by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's
250 Kraft St., Berea, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
