John Grabowski
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1936
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Sacred Heart Academy
St. Aloysius Church
US Army
John Grabowski's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stoess Funeral Home website.

Published by Stoess Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, Kentucky
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
A live stream will be available on the church's FaceBook page ( https://www.facebook.com/staloysius ) and video to follow on their YouTube Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/user/mountmercy212/videos )
, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Sympathy to Liz and family. Our paths crossed many years ago through KY Business and Professional Women. Be blessed.
Brenda Gunn (Summers)
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
John was always quick with a smile and hug. One of my favorite places to be was at Liz’s office. From the moment we met at Dr Pohls office all those years ago and a lunch meeting at OCharleys our business partnership grew into friendship. I will miss John and am still anxiously awaiting the life story in writing of John and Liz. They have the best stories and he was great at telling them. My love to all as we grieve the loss of this great man. My heart is broken but Heaven has gained a very special Angel. All our love Kendra Heffley and family.
Kendra heffley
Friend
November 25, 2020