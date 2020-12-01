Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Granatir
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1939
DIED
November 18, 2020
John Granatir's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Griffith, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
White Funeral Home
921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith, Indiana 46319
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
White Funeral Home
921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith, Indiana 46319
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.