John Greene
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1935
DIED
September 21, 2020
John Greene's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, September 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service in Columbus, NC .

Published by Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
