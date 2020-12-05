Menu
John Gunning
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1942
DIED
October 15, 2020
John Gunning's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals in Canton, MA .

Published by Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Interment
11:00a.m.
Canton Corner Cemetery
Washington St., Canton, Massachusetts 02021
Funeral services provided by:
Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals
