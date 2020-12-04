Menu
John Gwinn
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1941
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Westinghouse High School
John Gwinn's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home website.

Published by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
House of Law, Inc.
9406 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, Pennsylvania 15235
Funeral services provided by:
House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home
