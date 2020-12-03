Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Hammer
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020
John Hammer's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Adams Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
He was a really nice man he will be missed Rest in peace
Lorie Gregory
Friend
December 1, 2020