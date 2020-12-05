Menu
John Harrod
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1946
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
John Harrod's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

Published by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak St., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak St., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Funeral services provided by:
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
