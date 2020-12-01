Menu
John-Henry Pribble
1976 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1976
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
John-Henry Pribble's passing at the age of 44 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY .

Published by LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Ogdensburgh Cemetery
Route 812, Ogdensburg, New York 13669
Funeral services provided by:
LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home
